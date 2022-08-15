Check out this: BRF S.A. (BRFS) could be on the verge of a big rally

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) is -25.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.30 and a high of $5.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRFS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $3.03, the stock is 0.50% and 5.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.97 million and changing 5.21% at the moment leaves the stock -11.04% off its SMA200. BRFS registered -31.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.53%.

The stock witnessed a 3.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.18%, and is -5.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.86% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) has around 100000 employees, a market worth around $3.14B and $9.62B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.89. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.74% and -41.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.90% this year.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 974.27M, and float is at 723.54M with Short Float at 1.74%.

BRF S.A. (BRFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) that is trading 2.19% up over the past 12 months and Unilever PLC (UL) that is -16.22% lower over the same period. Seaboard Corporation (SEB) is 0.70% up on the 1-year trading charts.