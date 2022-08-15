Check out this: Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) could be on the verge of a big rally

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) is -65.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.38 and a high of $7.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.29% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 25.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.50, the stock is -10.77% and -17.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing 2.74% at the moment leaves the stock -52.73% off its SMA200. CGEN registered -77.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.08%.

The stock witnessed a -23.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.21%, and is 2.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.79% over the week and 7.53% over the month.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $126.50M and $6.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.70% and -79.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.90%).

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Compugen Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.90% this year.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.52M, and float is at 81.76M with Short Float at 4.08%.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) that is trading -26.50% down over the past 12 months and Seagen Inc. (SGEN) that is 8.93% higher over the same period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is 12.21% up on the 1-year trading charts.