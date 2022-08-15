Check out this: Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) could be on the verge of a big rally

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) is -3.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.89 and a high of $9.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INVZ stock was last observed hovering at around $5.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37%.

Currently trading at $6.11, the stock is 39.45% and 47.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.47 million and changing 6.53% at the moment leaves the stock 36.87% off its SMA200. INVZ registered -30.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 42.54%.

The stock witnessed a 60.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.72%, and is 13.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.52% over the week and 7.86% over the month.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) has around 404 employees, a market worth around $777.71M and $6.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 111.59% and -36.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.90%).

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.40% this year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.18M, and float is at 111.30M with Short Float at 3.40%.