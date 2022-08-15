China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE: LFC) is -10.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.93 and a high of $9.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LFC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.54% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 71.54% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.40, the stock is -0.38% and -5.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.52 million and changing -1.46% at the moment leaves the stock -8.51% off its SMA200. LFC registered -11.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.17%.

The stock witnessed a -1.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.11%, and is 0.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 1.36% over the month.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) has around 103262 employees, a market worth around $96.02B and $125.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.54. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.78% and -23.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Life Insurance Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.30% this year.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.65B, and float is at 5.60B with Short Float at 0.02%.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prudential plc (PUK) that is -38.65% lower over the past 12 months. CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) is -16.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.