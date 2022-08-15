ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -88.46% Change This Year

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) is -88.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $4.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CFRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.7% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 70.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.30, the stock is -9.10% and -84.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing 0.86% at the moment leaves the stock -89.75% off its SMA200. CFRX registered -92.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -90.21%.

The stock witnessed a -36.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -89.75%, and is 4.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.97% over the week and 7.79% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 9.53% and -93.31% from its 52-week high.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ContraFect Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.40% this year.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.33M, and float is at 37.42M with Short Float at 2.89%.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) that is trading 63.63% up over the past 12 months and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) that is -22.19% lower over the same period.