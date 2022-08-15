Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) – The 45.74% Upside Potential Remains

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) is -11.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $2.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.23 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.42% off the consensus price target high of $4.09 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 37.95% higher than the price target low of $1.95 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.21, the stock is 4.40% and 8.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.57 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -12.42% off its SMA200. DNN registered 11.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.20%.

The stock witnessed a 15.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.63%, and is 4.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.27% over the week and 5.54% over the month.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $994.00M and $18.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.41. Distance from 52-week low is 32.97% and -43.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Denison Mines Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 192.30% this year.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 817.93M, and float is at 807.08M with Short Float at 5.70%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading 3.48% up over the past 12 months and Cameco Corporation (CCJ) that is 48.11% higher over the same period. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is 100.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.