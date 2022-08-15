DNMR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Now

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) is -33.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.09 and a high of $21.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNMR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.83% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 5.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.66, the stock is 19.36% and 21.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.52 million and changing 17.67% at the moment leaves the stock -16.97% off its SMA200. DNMR registered -64.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.29%.

The stock witnessed a 14.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.46%, and is 19.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.95% over the week and 8.38% over the month.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) has around 282 employees, a market worth around $486.59M and $58.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 82.97% and -73.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.40%).

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Danimer Scientific Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -115.70% this year.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.73M, and float is at 87.82M with Short Float at 21.57%.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tuten Scott,the company’sChief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Tuten Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 18 at a price of $5.08 per share for a total of $50811.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Danimer Scientific Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 17 that Tuten Scott (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 17 and was made at $3.79 per share for $37897.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the DNMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Tuten Scott (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.20 for $42000.0. The insider now directly holds 494,136 shares of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR).