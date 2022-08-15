Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) is -7.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.87 and a high of $11.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETRN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.23% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -37.0% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.59, the stock is 21.70% and 29.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.86 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 13.99% off its SMA200. ETRN registered 10.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 33.38%.

The stock witnessed a 43.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.50%, and is 9.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has around 766 employees, a market worth around $4.14B and $1.26B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.08. Distance from 52-week low is 63.37% and -16.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.70%).

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -413.70% this year.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 433.33M, and float is at 431.01M with Short Float at 3.36%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.