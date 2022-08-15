ERJ Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Now

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) is -34.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.91 and a high of $19.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ERJ stock was last observed hovering at around $11.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.75% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -116.42% lower than the price target low of $5.36 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.60, the stock is 23.02% and 24.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.22 million and changing 4.22% at the moment leaves the stock -8.56% off its SMA200. ERJ registered -20.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.88%.

The stock witnessed a 41.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.40%, and is 12.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has around 15427 employees, a market worth around $2.05B and $3.95B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.14. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.65% and -40.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Embraer S.A. (ERJ) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Embraer S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.40% this year.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.66M, and float is at 175.18M with Short Float at 2.56%.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 20.71% up over the past 12 months and AAR Corp. (AIR) that is 35.85% higher over the same period. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is -20.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.