Fox Corporation (FOXA) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is -1.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.33 and a high of $44.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FOXA stock was last observed hovering at around $36.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.0% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -21.67% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.50, the stock is 6.78% and 9.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock -2.46% off its SMA200. FOXA registered -1.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.05%.

The stock witnessed a 12.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.12%, and is 9.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $19.60B and $13.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.30 and Fwd P/E is 10.94. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.52% and -18.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fox Corporation (FOXA) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fox Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 122.80% this year.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 566.00M, and float is at 446.13M with Short Float at 2.11%.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Fox Corporation (FOXA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Fox Corporation (FOXA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 15.59% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -13.09% lower over the same period. Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is -51.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.