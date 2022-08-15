Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) on Track to Reach $30.00 in a Year

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) is -5.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.14 and a high of $29.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HR stock was last observed hovering at around $26.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.18% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 2.44% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.34, the stock is 4.61% and 8.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.71 million and changing 1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 1.04% off its SMA200. HR registered 9.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.50%.

The stock witnessed a 9.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.78%, and is 4.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has around 357 employees, a market worth around $9.92B and $675.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.54 and Fwd P/E is 59.06. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.97% and -9.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.20% this year.

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRYANT JOHN M JR,the company’sExecutive Vice President & GC. SEC filings show that BRYANT JOHN M JR sold 2,896 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $31.01 per share for a total of $89805.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -1.25% down over the past 12 months and Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is -7.25% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -19.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.