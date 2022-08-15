Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is -21.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.23 and a high of $36.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PEAK stock was last observed hovering at around $27.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.34% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -9.12% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.37, the stock is 5.09% and 7.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.99 million and changing 2.09% at the moment leaves the stock -10.91% off its SMA200. PEAK registered -19.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.81%.

The stock witnessed a 9.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.83%, and is 7.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) has around 196 employees, a market worth around $14.99B and $1.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 71.82 and Fwd P/E is 61.14. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.13% and -23.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.10% this year.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 539.56M, and float is at 538.01M with Short Float at 1.62%.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GARVEY CHRISTINE,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GARVEY CHRISTINE sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $34.35 per share for a total of $10306.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22709.0 shares.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that GARVEY CHRISTINE (Director) sold a total of 575 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $36.20 per share for $20813.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23009.0 shares of the PEAK stock.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is trading -16.87% down over the past 12 months and Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) that is 27.75% higher over the same period. Ventas Inc. (VTR) is -7.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.