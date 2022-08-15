Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) on Track to Reach $9.35 in a Year

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is -52.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.18 and a high of $16.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HIMX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $9.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -7.57% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.53, the stock is 7.85% and -3.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.57 million and changing 4.29% at the moment leaves the stock -24.75% off its SMA200. HIMX registered -47.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.95%.

The stock witnessed a 14.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.39%, and is 8.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.36% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) has around 2083 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $1.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.71 and Fwd P/E is 4.56. Profit margin for the company is 27.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.77% and -54.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.50%).

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Himax Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 819.10% this year.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 174.09M, and float is at 125.34M with Short Float at 14.60%.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading -1.33% down over the past 12 months.