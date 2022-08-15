IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) – The 19.34% Upside Potential Remains

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) is -53.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.29 and a high of $3.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IAG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.81 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.32% off the consensus price target high of $2.72 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -24.79% lower than the price target low of $1.17 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.46, the stock is -0.10% and -14.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.88 million and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock -44.65% off its SMA200. IAG registered -37.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.70%.

The stock witnessed a 5.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.78%, and is 12.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.97% over the week and 7.83% over the month.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has around 5357 employees, a market worth around $690.00M and $1.28B in sales. Fwd P/E is 35.61. Profit margin for the company is -19.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.18% and -61.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.80%).

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) is a “Underweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IAMGOLD Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -762.90% this year.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 478.90M, and float is at 477.52M with Short Float at 6.58%.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) that is trading 7.69% up over the past 12 months and Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) that is -38.42% lower over the same period.