Infosys Limited (INFY) on Track to Reach $21.32 in a Year

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) is -20.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.52 and a high of $26.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INFY stock was last observed hovering at around $20.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $21.32 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.66% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 47 analysts, but current levels are -40.43% lower than the price target low of $14.32 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.11, the stock is 4.04% and 6.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.84 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -7.66% off its SMA200. INFY registered -13.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.34%.

The stock witnessed a 12.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.97%, and is -0.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.10% over the week and 1.53% over the month.

Infosys Limited (INFY) has around 335186 employees, a market worth around $85.65B and $16.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.10 and Fwd P/E is 23.80. Profit margin for the company is 17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.78% and -23.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.80%).

Infosys Limited (INFY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infosys Limited (INFY) is a “Overweight”. 47 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 28 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infosys Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year.

Infosys Limited (INFY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.19B, and float is at 3.56B with Short Float at 0.74%.

Infosys Limited (INFY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -0.41% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is -11.87% lower over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 13.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.