Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) on Track to Reach $55.00 in a Year

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) is -13.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.28 and a high of $62.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IR stock was last observed hovering at around $51.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.74% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.28% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -16.52% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.60, the stock is 13.69% and 18.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.66 million and changing 3.36% at the moment leaves the stock 4.88% off its SMA200. IR registered 3.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.14%.

The stock witnessed a 34.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.85%, and is 7.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $20.91B and $5.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.39 and Fwd P/E is 20.98. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.44% and -14.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 920.50% this year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 404.50M, and float is at 402.16M with Short Float at 2.34%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Insider Activity

A total of 99 insider transactions have happened at Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Abbaszadeh Sia. SEC filings show that Abbaszadeh Sia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $45.69 per share for a total of $2.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24183.0 shares.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Kendall-Jones Nicholas Jsold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $50.88 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6729.0 shares of the IR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Schiesl Andrew R () disposed off 33,105 shares at an average price of $50.09 for $1.66 million. The insider now directly holds 77,367 shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR).

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Deere & Company (DE) that is trading -4.53% down over the past 12 months.