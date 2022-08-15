iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Is Down -14.04% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) is -14.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.86 and a high of $10.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IQ stock was last observed hovering at around $3.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $37.21 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.2% off the consensus price target high of $67.64 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 83.43% higher than the price target low of $23.66 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.92, the stock is -2.50% and -7.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.33 million and changing 1.03% at the moment leaves the stock -15.70% off its SMA200. IQ registered -58.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.04%.

The stock witnessed a 5.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.07%, and is 0.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 6.83% over the month.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has around 5856 employees, a market worth around $3.10B and $4.43B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.75% and -63.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.10%).

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iQIYI Inc. (IQ) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iQIYI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.40% this year.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 815.18M, and float is at 308.80M with Short Float at 19.16%.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ): Who are the competitors?

