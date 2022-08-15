Is EQT Corporation (EQT) a good stock to buy now?

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is 111.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.71 and a high of $50.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EQT stock was last observed hovering at around $45.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.78% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -0.41% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.19, the stock is 9.15% and 13.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.62 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 48.78% off its SMA200. EQT registered 146.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 113.15%.

The stock witnessed a 27.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.49%, and is 9.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 5.18% over the month.

EQT Corporation (EQT) has around 693 employees, a market worth around $16.94B and $4.32B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.90. Profit margin for the company is -18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 194.02% and -8.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.00%).

EQT Corporation (EQT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EQT Corporation (EQT) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EQT Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.60% this year.

EQT Corporation (EQT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 369.87M, and float is at 368.17M with Short Float at 5.96%.

EQT Corporation (EQT) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at EQT Corporation (EQT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jackson Kathryn Jean,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Jackson Kathryn Jean sold 11,568 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $42.34 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501.0 shares.

EQT Corporation (EQT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading 71.64% up over the past 12 months and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) that is 60.59% higher over the same period. Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is 137.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.