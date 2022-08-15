Is Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) a good stock to buy now?

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) is -13.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.75 and a high of $46.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HTZ stock was last observed hovering at around $21.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.39% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -19.5% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.51, the stock is 9.09% and 16.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 0.71% off its SMA200. HTZ registered 31.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.41%.

The stock witnessed a 27.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.46%, and is -0.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 4.31% over the month.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $7.80B and $8.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.67 and Fwd P/E is 7.67. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.83% and -53.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 97.70% this year.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 398.00M, and float is at 356.73M with Short Float at 8.41%.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 17 times.