Is Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) a good stock to buy now?

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) is -80.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.53 and a high of $15.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LRMR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $2.12, the stock is 15.64% and 2.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.03 million and changing 7.07% at the moment leaves the stock -63.30% off its SMA200. LRMR registered -83.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.91%.

The stock witnessed a 6.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.19%, and is 38.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.88% over the week and 9.21% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 38.56% and -86.11% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.50% this year.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.56M, and float is at 7.98M with Short Float at 2.26%.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.