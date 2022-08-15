Is QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) a good stock to buy now?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is -17.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $118.22 and a high of $193.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $147.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.46%.

Currently trading at $151.29, the stock is 1.78% and 9.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.96 million and changing 2.34% at the moment leaves the stock -2.51% off its SMA200. QCOM registered 2.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.09%.

The stock witnessed a 6.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.81%, and is 0.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) has around 45000 employees, a market worth around $166.01B and $42.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.40 and Fwd P/E is 11.69. Profit margin for the company is 30.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.97% and -21.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 74.00% this year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.12B, and float is at 1.12B with Short Float at 1.39%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by POLEK ERIN L,the company’sSVP, Controller & CAO. SEC filings show that POLEK ERIN L sold 70 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $145.68 per share for a total of $10198.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

QUALCOMM Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that POLEK ERIN L (SVP, Controller & CAO) sold a total of 1,521 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $129.95 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the QCOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, CATHEY JAMES J (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 1,600 shares at an average price of $145.04 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 855 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM).

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -6.01% down over the past 12 months. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is 15.27% up on the 1-year trading charts.