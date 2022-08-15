Is Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) a good stock to buy now?

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is -24.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.68 and a high of $19.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RAD stock was last observed hovering at around $10.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47%.

Currently trading at $11.05, the stock is 34.51% and 51.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing 4.44% at the moment leaves the stock 15.61% off its SMA200. RAD registered -27.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.74%.

The stock witnessed a 72.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 105.39%, and is 22.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.64% over the week and 8.62% over the month.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has around 53000 employees, a market worth around $588.52M and $24.42B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.34% and -42.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.00%).

Rite Aid Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/22/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -434.10% this year.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.35M, and float is at 53.43M with Short Float at 18.56%.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Donigan Heyward R,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Donigan Heyward R bought 14,350 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $13.93 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.