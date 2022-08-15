Is The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) a good stock to buy now?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) is -7.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $277.84 and a high of $426.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GS stock was last observed hovering at around $351.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.14% off its average median price target of $380.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.75% off the consensus price target high of $483.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -14.75% lower than the price target low of $308.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $353.82, the stock is 8.11% and 14.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 2.57% off its SMA200. GS registered -14.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.52%.

The stock witnessed a 25.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.17%, and is 5.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.58% over the week and 2.19% over the month.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has around 47000 employees, a market worth around $120.05B and $58.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.00 and Fwd P/E is 9.19. Profit margin for the company is 26.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.35% and -16.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/18/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 140.30% this year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 355.00M, and float is at 339.45M with Short Float at 1.55%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BERLINSKI PHILIP R.,the company’sGlobal Treasurer. SEC filings show that BERLINSKI PHILIP R. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $348.62 per share for a total of $2.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13745.0 shares.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (Director) sold a total of 79,485 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $15.97 per share for $1.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.27 million shares of the GS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (Director) disposed off 86,068 shares at an average price of $15.30 for $1.32 million. The insider now directly holds 2,240,454 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS).

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -13.88% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -10.19% lower over the same period. Morgan Stanley (MS) is -12.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.