Is Wipro Limited (WIT) a good stock to buy now?

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is -43.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.94 and a high of $9.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WIT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $5.22 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.21% off the consensus price target high of $8.01 offered by 41 analysts, but current levels are -34.39% lower than the price target low of $4.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.51, the stock is 4.48% and 1.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.77 million and changing 1.47% at the moment leaves the stock -24.17% off its SMA200. WIT registered -36.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.44%.

The stock witnessed a 9.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.41%, and is 0.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.33% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

Wipro Limited (WIT) has around 258574 employees, a market worth around $30.23B and $10.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.79 and Fwd P/E is 16.70. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.54% and -44.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

Wipro Limited (WIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wipro Limited (WIT) is a “Hold”. 41 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.50, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 11 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wipro Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/18/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.90% this year.

Wipro Limited (WIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.47B, and float is at 1.48B with Short Float at 0.69%.

Wipro Limited (WIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -0.41% down over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is 13.98% higher over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -1.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.