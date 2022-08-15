Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) is -45.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.69 and a high of $48.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PHG stock was last observed hovering at around $20.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $22.29 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.55% off the consensus price target high of $40.87 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -23.61% lower than the price target low of $16.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.21, the stock is -2.97% and -6.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock -33.94% off its SMA200. PHG registered -54.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.47%.

The stock witnessed a -1.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.26%, and is -1.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.45% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) has around 78831 employees, a market worth around $17.89B and $17.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.21 and Fwd P/E is 10.98. Profit margin for the company is 17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.64% and -58.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.20% this year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 884.17M, and float is at 873.34M with Short Float at 0.37%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading -4.97% down over the past 12 months.