MannKind Corporation (MNKD): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:MNKD Stock Is Going Next

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) is -5.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.49 and a high of $5.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MNKD stock was last observed hovering at around $4.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $5.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.12% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 17.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.15, the stock is 8.45% and 5.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.7 million and changing 1.97% at the moment leaves the stock 6.12% off its SMA200. MNKD registered 1.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.72%.

The stock witnessed a 7.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.01%, and is -4.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.34% over the week and 6.95% over the month.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) has around 348 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $65.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 66.67% and -23.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.30%).

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MannKind Corporation (MNKD) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MannKind Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.30% this year.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 253.64M, and float is at 241.10M with Short Float at 13.66%.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at MannKind Corporation (MNKD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Galindo Alejandro,the company’sEVP Endocrine Business Unit. SEC filings show that Galindo Alejandro bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 31 at a price of $2.93 per share for a total of $14650.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.78 million shares.

MannKind Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 31 that Tross Stuart A (Chief People & Workpl Officer) bought a total of 4,581 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 31 and was made at $2.93 per share for $13422.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.83 million shares of the MNKD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 31, Binder Steven B. (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 791 shares at an average price of $2.93 for $2318.0. The insider now directly holds 728,997 shares of MannKind Corporation (MNKD).

MannKind Corporation (MNKD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 16.93% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is 6.08% higher over the same period. Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is 5.63% up on the 1-year trading charts.