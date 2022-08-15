Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) is -15.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $2.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MREO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.12% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 66.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.35, the stock is -0.99% and 11.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.6 million and changing 17.39% at the moment leaves the stock 4.37% off its SMA200. MREO registered -42.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.14%.

The stock witnessed a -11.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 275.00%, and is 4.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.99% over the week and 10.11% over the month.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $147.02M and $36.46M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 348.50% and -53.92% from its 52-week high.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.90M, and float is at 50.03M with Short Float at 9.59%.