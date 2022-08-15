Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) is -60.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.88 and a high of $6.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MMAT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.98, the stock is 5.49% and -18.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -52.38% off its SMA200. MMAT registered -70.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.09%.

The stock witnessed a 6.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.34%, and is 8.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.16% over the week and 5.27% over the month.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has around 130 employees, a market worth around $352.24M and $9.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 11.80% and -84.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.70% this year.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 301.49M, and float is at 270.84M with Short Float at 11.25%.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Welch Thomas Gordon,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Welch Thomas Gordon bought 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 24 at a price of $1.28 per share for a total of $44800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.45 million shares.

Meta Materials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 24 that Welch Thomas Gordon (10% Owner) bought a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 24 and was made at $1.30 per share for $45465.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.95 million shares of the MMAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Christilaw Allison (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $1.67 for $25048.0. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT).