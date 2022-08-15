MLCO Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Now

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) is -48.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.06 and a high of $14.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MLCO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $7.96 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.3% off the consensus price target high of $13.30 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -14.78% lower than the price target low of $4.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.28, the stock is -0.87% and -4.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.31 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -34.46% off its SMA200. MLCO registered -58.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.29%.

The stock witnessed a 9.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.06%, and is -0.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.92% over the week and 5.17% over the month.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) has around 17878 employees, a market worth around $2.50B and $1.97B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.05% and -63.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.50%).

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.80% this year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 474.06M, and float is at 460.10M with Short Float at 1.89%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is -5.20% lower over the past 12 months. Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is -29.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.