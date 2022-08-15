Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) is -27.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.46 and a high of $86.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PENN stock was last observed hovering at around $35.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.1% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.87% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -4.72% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.70, the stock is 9.77% and 16.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.84 million and changing 5.90% at the moment leaves the stock -11.13% off its SMA200. PENN registered -48.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.80%.

The stock witnessed a 29.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.78%, and is 10.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.91% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) has around 21973 employees, a market worth around $5.64B and $6.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.39 and Fwd P/E is 17.58. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.48% and -56.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Penn National Gaming Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 147.80% this year.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.80M, and float is at 157.50M with Short Float at 6.25%.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCACCETTI JANE,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SCACCETTI JANE bought 1,975 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $49.70 per share for a total of $98167.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50569.0 shares.

Penn National Gaming Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 04 that Snowden Jay A (President and CEO) sold a total of 148,387 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 04 and was made at $77.23 per share for $11.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.53 million shares of the PENN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Snowden Jay A (President and CEO) disposed off 14,900 shares at an average price of $80.46 for $1.2 million. The insider now directly holds 530,496 shares of Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN).

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading -5.20% down over the past 12 months and DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) that is -62.15% lower over the same period. MGM Resorts International (MGM) is -12.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.