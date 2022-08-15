Positives for Century Aluminum Company (CENX) as stock gains in recent trading

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) is -41.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.58 and a high of $30.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CENX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.4% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -21.12% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.69, the stock is 25.70% and 12.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.93 million and changing -1.92% at the moment leaves the stock -38.66% off its SMA200. CENX registered -22.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.90%.

The stock witnessed a 44.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.23%, and is 23.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.40% over the week and 6.95% over the month.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) has around 2512 employees, a market worth around $902.62M and $2.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.73 and Fwd P/E is 4.93. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.26% and -68.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Century Aluminum Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.50% this year.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.20M, and float is at 51.42M with Short Float at 13.74%.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Century Aluminum Company (CENX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DeZee John,the company’sEVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that DeZee John sold 15,287 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $27.64 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45484.0 shares.

Century Aluminum Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Hoffman Robert Fsold a total of 3,480 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $29.19 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32380.0 shares of the CENX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Conti Craig C (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 12,920 shares at an average price of $25.69 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 117,018 shares of Century Aluminum Company (CENX).