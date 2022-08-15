Positives for Clarus Corporation (CLAR) as stock gains in recent trading

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) is -4.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.43 and a high of $31.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLAR stock was last observed hovering at around $25.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.43% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.5% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -10.83% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.60, the stock is 28.89% and 31.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.59 million and changing 5.68% at the moment leaves the stock 15.15% off its SMA200. CLAR registered -5.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.66%.

The stock witnessed a 24.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.51%, and is 29.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.91% over the week and 6.96% over the month.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) has around 950 employees, a market worth around $940.58M and $455.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.05 and Fwd P/E is 15.69. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.57% and -14.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clarus Corporation (CLAR) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clarus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 311.70% this year.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.23M, and float is at 25.04M with Short Float at 25.24%.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Clarus Corporation (CLAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KANDERS WARREN B,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that KANDERS WARREN B sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $22.01 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.53 million shares.

Clarus Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that KANDERS WARREN B (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $22.27 per share for $2.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.55 million shares of the CLAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, KANDERS WARREN B (Executive Chairman) disposed off 150,000 shares at an average price of $21.61 for $3.24 million. The insider now directly holds 1,678,464 shares of Clarus Corporation (CLAR).

Clarus Corporation (CLAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) that is trading -47.17% down over the past 12 months and Callaway Golf Company (ELY) that is -20.46% lower over the same period. Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) is -25.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.