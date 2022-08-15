Home  »  Markets   »  Positives for Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) as...

Positives for Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) as stock gains in recent trading

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is -20.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $170.12 and a high of $263.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LOW stock was last observed hovering at around $202.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.29% off its average median price target of $236.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.18% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -8.67% lower than the price target low of $190.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $206.47, the stock is 6.71% and 10.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.01 million and changing 2.12% at the moment leaves the stock -4.57% off its SMA200. LOW registered 7.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.20%.

The stock witnessed a 13.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.70%, and is 3.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) has around 200000 employees, a market worth around $129.22B and $95.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.83 and Fwd P/E is 14.27. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.37% and -21.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.80%).

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.30% this year.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 660.00M, and float is at 638.45M with Short Float at 2.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 19 times.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -13.09% down over the past 12 months and The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is -5.73% lower over the same period. Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -11.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.

