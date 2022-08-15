Positives for PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) as stock gains in recent trading

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) is 10.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.21 and a high of $10.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.51% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.06% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -25.17% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.51, the stock is 50.63% and 42.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.67 million and changing 25.25% at the moment leaves the stock 13.50% off its SMA200. AGS registered -5.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.75%.

The stock witnessed a 78.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.36%, and is 49.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.33% over the week and 7.14% over the month.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) has around 780 employees, a market worth around $222.97M and $286.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.47. Profit margin for the company is -7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.50% and -28.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PlayAGS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.30% this year.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.00M, and float is at 36.57M with Short Float at 2.82%.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times.