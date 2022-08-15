Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) is -83.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $10.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RELI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 84.57% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.08, the stock is 7.25% and -38.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.73 million and changing 21.35% at the moment leaves the stock -69.81% off its SMA200. RELI registered -65.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.74%.

The stock witnessed a -22.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.35%, and is 25.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.95% over the week and 15.67% over the month.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $13.00M and $11.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 34.65% and -89.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Reliance Global Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -137.50% this year.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.23M, and float is at 9.85M with Short Float at 2.82%.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Beyman Ezra,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that Beyman Ezra bought 1,273 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 05 at a price of $2.74 per share for a total of $3488.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.82 million shares.

Reliance Global Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 04 that Reliance Global Holdings LLC (CEO) bought a total of 3,101 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 04 and was made at $2.58 per share for $8001.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.1 million shares of the RELI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 01, Reliance Global Holdings LLC (CEO) acquired 1,897 shares at an average price of $2.54 for $4818.0. The insider now directly holds 5,101,612 shares of Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI).