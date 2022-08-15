Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -5.23% Change This Year

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) is -5.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.18 and a high of $11.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RITM stock was last observed hovering at around $10.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.92% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -1.5% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.15, the stock is -0.32% and 1.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.99 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -4.30% off its SMA200. RITM registered 2.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.41%.

The stock witnessed a 7.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.06%, and is 2.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) has around 11324 employees, a market worth around $4.67B and $4.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.09 and Fwd P/E is 6.25. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.08% and -14.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rithm Capital Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 142.80% this year.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 466.79M, and float is at 464.55M with Short Float at 1.68%.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is trading -20.70% down over the past 12 months and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is -21.83% lower over the same period. Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) is -6.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.