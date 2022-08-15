SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 34.63% Change This Year

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) is 34.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.98 and a high of $64.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SAIL stock was last observed hovering at around $64.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $65.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.26% off the consensus price target high of $65.25 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 0.26% higher than the price target low of $65.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.08, the stock is 1.83% and 3.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.32 million and changing 1.17% at the moment leaves the stock 21.76% off its SMA200. SAIL registered 42.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.72%.

The stock witnessed a 3.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.41%, and is 0.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.36% over the week and 0.55% over the month.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) has around 1676 employees, a market worth around $6.10B and $495.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.05% and 0.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.50%).

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -459.40% this year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.47M, and float is at 93.37M with Short Float at 16.11%.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schmitt Christopher,the company’sGeneral Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that Schmitt Christopher sold 3,765 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $41.40 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59609.0 shares.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that McClain Mark D. (CEO and President) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $40.80 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the SAIL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, McClain Mark D. (CEO and President) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $40.80 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 720,192 shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL).