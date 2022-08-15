Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 47.32% Upside

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) is -17.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.67 and a high of $20.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBSW stock was last observed hovering at around $10.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.32% off the consensus price target high of $19.74 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -6.56% lower than the price target low of $9.76 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.40, the stock is 7.30% and -0.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.79 million and changing -1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -23.46% off its SMA200. SBSW registered -37.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.11%.

The stock witnessed a 16.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.44%, and is 1.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has around 84981 employees, a market worth around $7.37B and $10.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.86 and Fwd P/E is 13.68. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.95% and -49.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.40%).

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.00% this year.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 713.19M, and float is at 172.28M with Short Float at 7.56%.