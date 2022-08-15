Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -52.44% Change This Year

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) is -52.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.30 and a high of $6.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMSI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.81% off the consensus price target high of $8.30 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 37.6% higher than the price target low of $3.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.34, the stock is -15.05% and -11.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.6 million and changing -23.03% at the moment leaves the stock -38.53% off its SMA200. SMSI registered -52.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.36%.

The stock witnessed a -5.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.59%, and is -19.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.21% over the week and 5.30% over the month.

Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) has around 373 employees, a market worth around $167.71M and $59.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.39. Profit margin for the company is -51.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.74% and -64.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.00%).

Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Smith Micro Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -722.10% this year.

Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.50M, and float is at 48.37M with Short Float at 5.40%.

Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMITH WILLIAM W JR,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that SMITH WILLIAM W JR sold 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $5.33 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.66 million shares.

Smith Micro Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that CAMPBELL THOMAS G (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $4.84 per share for $96714.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37000.0 shares of the SMSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, SMITH WILLIAM W JR (President & CEO) disposed off 537,000 shares at an average price of $4.65 for $2.5 million. The insider now directly holds 3,942,451 shares of Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI).

Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -29.74% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -11.31% lower over the same period. Amdocs Limited (DOX) is 16.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.