SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) is -61.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.92 and a high of $14.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLGC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 59.73% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.43, the stock is -9.63% and -11.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.59 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -45.59% off its SMA200. SLGC registered -60.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.70%.

The stock witnessed a -9.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.64%, and is -12.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.49% over the week and 7.27% over the month.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) has around 320 employees, a market worth around $803.91M and $85.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -95.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.01% and -69.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.70%).

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SomaLogic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.80% this year.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.05M, and float is at 157.29M with Short Float at 6.95%.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times.