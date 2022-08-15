Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -29.62% Change This Year

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) is -29.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.68 and a high of $12.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ERIC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $10.37 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.25% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -8.2% lower than the price target low of $7.07 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.65, the stock is 2.81% and 1.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.03 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -18.11% off its SMA200. ERIC registered -34.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.65%.

The stock witnessed a 12.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.55%, and is 0.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has around 101459 employees, a market worth around $25.87B and $24.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.10 and Fwd P/E is 10.32. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.52% and -40.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.60% this year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.33B, and float is at 2.98B with Short Float at 0.14%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -33.33% down over the past 12 months and Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) that is 15.43% higher over the same period. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is 11.03% up on the 1-year trading charts.