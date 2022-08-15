These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Altimmune Inc. (ALT)

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) is 89.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.83 and a high of $17.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALT stock was last observed hovering at around $13.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.59% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.0% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -24.0% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.36, the stock is 42.20% and 63.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.82 million and changing 26.07% at the moment leaves the stock 108.35% off its SMA200. ALT registered 46.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 123.14%.

The stock witnessed a 53.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 305.61%, and is 40.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.71% over the week and 10.58% over the month.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $595.10M and $3.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 353.26% and 0.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.70%).

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altimmune Inc. (ALT) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altimmune Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.90% this year.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.97M, and float is at 40.86M with Short Float at 11.90%.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Altimmune Inc. (ALT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Garg Vipin K,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Garg Vipin K sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $15.06 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Altimmune Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 05 that Roberts M Scot (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 10,182 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 05 and was made at $12.00 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8305.0 shares of the ALT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, Roberts M Scot (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 26,982 shares at an average price of $12.00 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 17,700 shares of Altimmune Inc. (ALT).