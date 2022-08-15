These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) is -45.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.11 and a high of $12.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMFR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 19.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.43, the stock is 38.30% and 45.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.98 million and changing 11.98% at the moment leaves the stock -29.32% off its SMA200. SMFR registered -79.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.61%.

The stock witnessed a 58.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.28%, and is 22.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.98% over the week and 9.79% over the month.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $818.59M and $201.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -65.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 118.92% and -80.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-106.10%).

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.90% this year.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 244.37M, and float is at 178.01M with Short Float at 8.45%.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ro Isaac,the company’sFormer CFO. SEC filings show that Ro Isaac sold 20,245 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 at a price of $1.99 per share for a total of $40217.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 26 that White Karen Ann (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 2,069 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 26 and was made at $1.47 per share for $3041.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11940.0 shares of the SMFR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 26, Clark Daniel Emmett (Secretary and General Counsel) disposed off 1,280 shares at an average price of $1.47 for $1882.0. The insider now directly holds 312,207 shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR).