These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) is -0.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.31 and a high of $19.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VOD stock was last observed hovering at around $14.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $17.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.24% off the consensus price target high of $27.10 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -11.83% lower than the price target low of $13.27 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.84, the stock is -0.65% and -3.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -7.20% off its SMA200. VOD registered -12.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.39%.

The stock witnessed a -2.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.95%, and is 1.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.00% over the week and 1.25% over the month.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has around 96941 employees, a market worth around $41.28B and $47.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.05. Distance from 52-week low is 3.70% and -22.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.78B, and float is at 2.51B with Short Float at 0.18%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) that is -48.25% lower over the past 12 months. Orange S.A. (ORAN) is -8.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.