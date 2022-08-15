Things appear to be looking up for Bumble Inc. (BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) is -7.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.41 and a high of $61.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BMBL stock was last observed hovering at around $31.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $33.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.54% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -42.64% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.38, the stock is -10.07% and -3.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing -0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 0.60% off its SMA200. BMBL registered -38.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.45%.

The stock witnessed a -2.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.34%, and is -16.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.46% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $6.38B and $765.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.85 and Fwd P/E is 92.57. Profit margin for the company is 24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.63% and -48.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bumble Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 211.20% this year.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 129.23M, and float is at 128.55M with Short Float at 7.39%.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Bumble Inc. (BMBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Griffin Amy,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Griffin Amy bought 35,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $28.37 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Bumble Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that BX Buzz ML-1 GP LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 20,700,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $52.38 per share for $1.08 billion. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BMBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, BTOA – NQ L.L.C. (10% Owner) disposed off 20,700,000 shares at an average price of $52.38 for $1.08 billion. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Bumble Inc. (BMBL).