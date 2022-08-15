Things appear to be looking up for Novartis AG (NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is -2.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.09 and a high of $95.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVS stock was last observed hovering at around $85.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $92.93 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.5% off the consensus price target high of $110.56 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -7.41% lower than the price target low of $79.77 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.68, the stock is -0.05% and 0.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.59 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -0.27% off its SMA200. NVS registered -7.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.17%.

The stock witnessed a 3.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.35%, and is 0.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.15% over the week and 1.27% over the month.

Novartis AG (NVS) has around 108000 employees, a market worth around $206.73B and $52.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.39 and Fwd P/E is 12.82. Profit margin for the company is 43.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.33% and -9.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Novartis AG (NVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novartis AG (NVS) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novartis AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 202.30% this year.

Novartis AG (NVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.20B, and float is at 2.10B with Short Float at 0.29%.

Novartis AG (NVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -5.65% down over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -13.06% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 12.88% up on the 1-year trading charts.