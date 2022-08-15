Things appear to be looking up for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) is -49.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.09 and a high of $10.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QRTEA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -27.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.82, the stock is 28.45% and 24.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.0 million and changing 2.69% at the moment leaves the stock -30.89% off its SMA200. QRTEA registered -60.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.05%.

The stock witnessed a 81.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.30%, and is 7.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.37% over the week and 7.76% over the month.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) has around 26659 employees, a market worth around $1.46B and $13.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.40 and Fwd P/E is 4.09. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.78% and -61.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qurate Retail Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.40% this year.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 381.00M, and float is at 341.28M with Short Float at 5.82%.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GEORGE MICHAEL A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GEORGE MICHAEL A sold 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $10.64 per share for a total of $1.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.81 million shares.

Qurate Retail Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 04 that GEORGE MICHAEL A (Director) sold a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 04 and was made at $10.42 per share for $1.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.96 million shares of the QRTEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, GEORGE MICHAEL A (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 150,000 shares at an average price of $10.45 for $1.57 million. The insider now directly holds 2,112,929 shares of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA).

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -13.09% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -11.30% lower over the same period. Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA) is -32.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.