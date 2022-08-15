Things appear to be looking up for Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) is -48.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $6.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MARK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.4% off the consensus price target high of $3.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 86.4% higher than the price target low of $3.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.51, the stock is 15.50% and 15.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.62 million and changing 8.95% at the moment leaves the stock -36.95% off its SMA200. MARK registered -59.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.85%.

The stock witnessed a 20.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.88%, and is 9.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.60% over the week and 7.18% over the month.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) has around 74 employees, a market worth around $49.20M and $16.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.90. Profit margin for the company is 46.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.21% and -92.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.90%).

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Remark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 268.90% this year.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.16M, and float is at 93.23M with Short Float at 14.20%.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) that is trading -52.66% down over the past 12 months and Yelp Inc. (YELP) that is -1.47% lower over the same period.