Unilever PLC (UL) Is Down -11.17% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) is -11.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.54 and a high of $57.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UL stock was last observed hovering at around $47.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $51.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.7% off the consensus price target high of $58.77 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -16.65% lower than the price target low of $40.96 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.78, the stock is -0.05% and 2.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.61 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -1.71% off its SMA200. UL registered -16.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.72%.

The stock witnessed a 4.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.73%, and is -0.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.93% over the week and 1.18% over the month.

Unilever PLC (UL) has around 148000 employees, a market worth around $122.01B and $58.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.48. Distance from 52-week low is 12.32% and -17.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Unilever PLC (UL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unilever PLC (UL) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unilever PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.20% this year.

Unilever PLC (UL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.56B, and float is at 2.55B with Short Float at 0.30%.

Unilever PLC (UL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) that is trading 1.90% up over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is 2.60% higher over the same period. General Mills Inc. (GIS) is 30.62% up on the 1-year trading charts.