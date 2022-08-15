Verastem Inc. (VSTM) down -38.05% since start of the year

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) is -38.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VSTM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.12% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 74.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.27, the stock is 9.53% and 8.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.82 million and changing 4.96% at the moment leaves the stock -22.17% off its SMA200. VSTM registered -55.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.97%.

The stock witnessed a 12.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.69%, and is 6.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.47% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) has around 48 employees, a market worth around $227.20M and $3.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 27.00% and -64.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.90%).

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verastem Inc. (VSTM) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verastem Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.60% this year.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.46M, and float is at 186.00M with Short Float at 2.21%.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Verastem Inc. (VSTM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stuglik Brian M,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Stuglik Brian M sold 5,858 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $1.08 per share for a total of $6327.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.15 million shares.

Verastem Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that Gagnon Robert E. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,351 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $1.14 per share for $1540.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.59 million shares of the VSTM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, Stuglik Brian M (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 3,362 shares at an average price of $1.14 for $3833.0. The insider now directly holds 1,160,451 shares of Verastem Inc. (VSTM).

Verastem Inc. (VSTM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading 6.08% up over the past 12 months and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) that is -13.68% lower over the same period. GSK plc (GSK) is -14.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.